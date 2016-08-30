Read These Tips To Find Out The Best Ways To Cook

You've probably cooked thousands of meals in your lifetime. Did you enjoy it? If not, why not? Cooking can be a great way to de-stress and a fun way to express your creativity. Here are a few cooking tips to spark excitement so that every time you step in the kitchen, you've got something new to try.

After cooking with a large amount of garlic, rub both hands on your stainless steel sink before washing them. Use a vigorous scrubbing action. This will help to get rid of that lingering garlic scent on your skin. It will not leave a scent on your stainless steel sink.

For optimal safety, use only sharp knives when preparing food. If you try to cut using a dull knife, you will have a lot of difficulty, and it can also a very dangerous. If you are putting too much pressure onto the knife due to its dullness, the likelihood of having an accident is increased.

Garlic is one of the more pungent odors that you will ever experience, and you will want to have tricks to get rid of it as soon as possible. Here is a suggestion, after you cook something with garlic, rub your hands on the base of your stainless steel sink for a minute to eliminate the pungent odor off of your skin.

An electric mixer is a blessing when you have to make your dough, but even this relatively easy task can turn into a nightmare when the dough sticks to the dough hook. To avoid the sticky mess, spray the hook with vegetable cooking spray and your dough will never stick to your mixer again.

A granite surface is great for thawing frozen foods, usually taking less than half of the time necessary for typical counter top thawing because granite absorbs the cold (and heat) of items placed on top of it so granite literally "sucks out" the cold from your frozen foods. Granite is also an amazing surface for pastry preparation when dusted with a little flour. If you can't afford to redo your kitchen in granite, check out a granite dealer for scrap pieces or have a smaller piece cut and polished for a fraction of the cost of remodeling your kitchen.

One important tip to remember when cooking dishes focuses on the size of the dish being prepared. The smaller the dish is that you are cooking, the higher the baking temperature and less time needed to cook the dish. Smaller dishes generally take only a few minutes at high temperatures to fully cook.

When you are cooking a dish that requires it to be sauteed, add oil around the edges of the pan rather than directly on the food. This gives the oil a chance to heat up before it reaches the cooking food that is in the center of the pan. Hot oil will give you improved results and makes your dish taste better.

If you invest in nothing else in the line of cookware, purchase a non-stick roasting pan with a removable non-stick roasting rack. Instead of wrestling with a disposable roasting pan this Thanksgiving, praying it doesn't collapse, a decent quality roasting pan can save you time, money and heartache. Look for a deep pan with steel handles, able to hold the largest turkey or piece of meat that you would normally buy for your family, along with a roasting rack that enables you to lift the meat from the pan effortlessly. The non-stick coating will make clean-up a breeze and the pan can also be used for a large sheet cake, a pan of lasagne and so much more.

Measure the amount of cooking oil you are using! This will help you lower the fat in your foods while cooking. By carefully doling out the oil, you will know the true amount of fat you getting when you cook.

To get professional-looking results when dipping candy in melted chocolate, use a toothpick to dip the soft candy. Push the toothpick into the candy piece about halfway, ensuring not to go all the way through the candy. Dip the candy, drop it on waxed paper to cool, and quickly drop a tiny bit of the melted chocolate over the hole created by the toothpick. The toothpick hole is now cleverly filled with chocolate.

Store your spices in a cool, dark place, such as a cabinet or pantry. One of the biggest cooking mistakes people make is storing herbs and spices above the stove. The heat, humidity and light will causes herbs and spices to lose their flavor. For the most flavorful meals, take good care of your spices.

Cauliflower is white when you first place it in water, but it has a tendency to sometimes turn a grayish or yellowish color. To prevent that from happening and keeping your cauliflower perfectly white you should try adding a little bit of milk to the water while it is cooking.

It can be intimidating to learn to cook but it doesn't have to be. This article can add to your base of knowledge about cooking. The more you know about cooking, the less intimidating it is. When you are not so intimidated, you will relax and can begin to experience the true joy of cooking.