Excellent Advice On How To Acquire The Most Enjoyment With Wine

There is wine everywhere -- at social gatherings, restaurants, and even the grocery store. However, the world of wine may be overwhelming or confusing. This article will help you navigate the labyrinth of wine culture without hitting any dead ends.

The best way to enjoy wine is responsibly. Know your limits and ensure that you don't overdo it, especially when with guests. While some wine with lunch or dinner is always in good taste, becoming sloppy afterwards due to drunkenness is not. Enjoyed in moderation, wine will be your friend for life.

Leftover wine should not be saved for any more than four days. When wine comes in contact with oxygen, it starts to break down. This greatly effects the taste and balance. It is best to use any wine you have leftover for cooking instead of drinking it as it is.

Keep in mind that an expensive wine is not necessarily good. Everyone has different preferences when it comes to wine and you should not force yourself to drink expensive wines to appear sophisticated. There are plenty of delicious wines you can find at an affordable price. Try different varieties until you find something you really enjoy instead of judging wines in function of their prices.

Try to avoid using corked wine when attending a tailgate party. Screw tops don't need a wine opener and are easy to open. The best part is that there is less risk that your bottle will spill when you are transporting it back home.

Never fill your wine glass to the brim. This does not leave any space for you to swirl the wine around. When you move wine around, it releases an aroma and flavors that you would not have noticed otherwise. This means that a wine you only liked a little may actually be one of your favorites if served the right way.

If you are saving your wine after a night of drinking, make sure to cork it well. You want to avoid letting extra air into the bottle because it will completely change the taste of the wine and can cause it to go rancid. Make sure the cork fits securely, or use a wine stopper that blocks air out.

Try to have fun with your wine and the different tastes that you have available. Try to analyze all the aspects of the wine, including what makes it work with a particular meal and all of the flavors present. Let yourself go and enjoy that glass of wine!

Take a look at how your wine is stored in the store. In a wine store, wine will be stored in the exact lighting and temperature required to keep that wine tasting its best. When you get home, try to mimic those conditions to the best of your ability until you drink the wine.

Don't fall for the trap that cheap wine is bad and expensive wine is good. There are exceptional inexpensive wines and wines that cost a small fortune that are difficult to drink. Experience as many different types as you can, no matter the price. WHo knows - you may find a favorite that is well within your everyday drinking budget.

If you are at a restaurant where the prices of the wine are outrageous, do not be ashamed to order beer. Sometimes, restaurants will jack up their prices knowing that the customer is coming to drink wine and will purchase it anyway. This can help save you a lot of money in the long run.

A good approach in pairing food with wine is to try all types of possibilities. You will be surprised when you find a new pairing that someone else may not have shared with you. Play around and have fun with it.

Don't be afraid to experiment when it comes to enjoying a good wine. Sure, we all have a favorite stand-by, but that doesn't mean something different cannot be enjoyed as well. If red is your go-to wine, investigate the possibility of a Pinot Grigio tonight or be really daring and try something you've never even heard of!

White and red wines should be served at different temperatures. Usually, reds need to be warmer than whites by about 10 to 15 degrees or so. You can store both in your fridge, and then take them out and let it warm to the right temperature. Try to keep reds about 60 degrees and whites about 45-50 degrees.

As you can see, serving and storing a bottle of wine is no easy task. In order to ensure that the taste is not diminished, you must follow the advice from this article. If you apply all you've learned, your next gathering with a bottle of wine will be a true success!